Gronkowski buys stake in horse named Gronk

New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski has bought a minority stake in a racehorse named Gronk, a three-year-old colt who will run in the Kentucky Derby.

Gronk, a son of champion Australian racehorse and sire Lonhro, was bought by Phoenix Thoroughbreds for more than $400,000 in England last year.

Trainer Jeremy Noseda and his family are Patriots fans and the decision was reached to name it after the player nicknamed "Gronk".

It didn't take long for Gronkowki's interest to grow.

"This horse is a winner and I love a winner," Gronkowski said on gronknation.com.

"When I heard about the racehorse being named after me, I started watching and got really stoked when he started winning.

"He's won his last three races and is now headed to the Derby. I'm all in: Welcome to the Gronk Family, Gronkowski the Horse!

"I really can't think of anything cooler than having a top-class thoroughbred named after me, except maybe having him win the Derby."

Gronkowski admits he knows very little about horse racing and says he is treating the situation as an investment and something fun.

"It will be a new experience," Gronkowski said. "Hopefully it will be something I like. I like new hobbies."

Gronkowski says he will be at Churchill Downs in Louisville on May 5 for the Derby.