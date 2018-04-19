Aust Derby winner Levendi to have surgery

Australian Derby winner Levendi is to undergo surgery to remove bone chips putting his spring campaign in doubt.

Trainer Peter Gelagotis has issued a statement advising of the procedure and alerting futures punters.

"Unfortunately Levendi will undergo arthroscopy surgery to remove bone chips and he will be in the best hands at Werribee Equine Centre and naturally this could put his spring campaign on hold depending on the recovery time required from this procedure," Gelagotis said.

"Naturally the horse's welfare and interest come first and we appreciate the public support over the last six months, which has seen Levendi elevate himself to the premier staying 3YO in Australia.

"From a wagering perspective we ask that you wait until you officially hear Levendi is back on track and the stable will do its best to communicate with everyone on a regular basis via the media and all social media platforms."

Levendi beat Victoria Derby winner Ace High in a tight finish to the Derby at Randwick on April 7, a week after winning the Group Two Tulloch Stakes at Rosehill.