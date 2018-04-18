Gododdin off the mark for Godolphin

Gododdin has reinvigorated her racing career with a composed maiden victory on the new Kensington course at Randwick.

The Exceed and Excel filly debuted in October in a maiden featuring future Golden Slipper runner Fiesta, but was then given time to develop by Godolphin.

"She's just taken a little while to get back on track, it was very impressive to see her do that," Godolphin assistant trainer Darren Beadman said.

The former jockey deferred to Glyn Schofield who orchestrated the two-year-old's breakthrough in her third start.

"Glyn was quite adamant that he wanted to roll forward on her and use her brilliance and education to be in the right spot, and that proved a winning move," Beadman said.

Federation, the 2.50 favourite, set the pace in the All Too Hard Vinery Handicap (1300m) but was run down late by Gododdin ($4.40), who scored by 1-1/4 lengths.

Charge ($5.50) relegated Federation to third by a nose.

Beadman said Gododdin would now target black-type at Hawkesbury, Scone or possibly in Queensland over winter.

"There's some lovely races coming up to get some black-type. She's not a filly that has a lot of confidence so this will do her the world of good," he said.

"It's encouraging to see the way that she's been able to transform her manners in the yard, she's starting to become a racehorse now."

Schofield was pleased with Gododdin's finishing burst and was also complimentary of the resurfaced layout inside Randwick.

The Kensington course last hosted a race meeting in November 2014, 11 months before a rebuild was ordered after a program of unsatisfactory barrier trials.

Track gallops and barrier trials have been held on the new turf for five weeks.

"I had a walk on it before the first. It's like a carpet, it's nice and quick, it's perfect really," Schofield said.

"The first time we got on it we were a bit apprehensive as to what we were going to feel. I think both rider and horse have been pretty comfortable going on it."

However, Schofield conceded it was early days.

"The last time we had Kensington resurfaced, for the first three or four months we thought it was fantastic and then there were some problems. Hopefully those problems have been eradicated."