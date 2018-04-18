Eaton and Carson combine for Sandown win

The young and the old combined to score an overdue city success at Sandown.

Apprentice jockey Jessica Eaton landed her first Melbourne winner when Famelist scored at Sandown.

Apprentice Jessica Eaton landed her first Melbourne city winner aboard the Gary Carson-trained Famelist in the Mypunter.com.au Handicap, giving the trainer his first city success in almost 16 years.

Eaton broke her metropolitan duck in Perth last week when representing Victoria in an apprentice jockeys' series.

Having started her career with Mick Price at Caulfield before stints with Brett Cavanough as well as Terry and Karina O'Sullivan, Eaton is now based at Mornington with Chris Meagher.

She's now ridden 65 winners, 33 coming this season.

"I'm getting plenty of support from the Mornington trainers since I moved to Chris," Eaton said.

"That's opened up a lot of opportunities and I'm now getting the rides and reaping the benefits."

A former leading jumps jockey in the 1970's, Carson trained 1981 Caulfield Cup winner Silver Bounty and also enjoyed success with a team of jumpers.

Nowadays his team is down to three or four with Famelist the star after winning three of her past four starts.

Carson said Famelist was his last runner in town when finishing down the track at Flemington in August.

The 3kg claim of Eaton was beneficial for Famelist ($9) who scored a long-neck win from Ruby Sea ($7.50) with Adra Storm ($8.50) three-quarters-of-a-length away third.

Carson was full of praise for Eaton's ride.

"She's a great little rider this girl," he said.