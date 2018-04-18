Mr Marbellouz kept to restricted racing

Toowoomba trainer Kevin Kemp has gone from the basement to the penthouse with his gambles for rising star Mr Marbellouz's next start.

Kemp entered Mr Marbellouz, who has won six of his seven starts, for the Listed Weetwood Handicap and a Class 6 Plate at Toowoomba two weeks ago.

But things came unstuck when Mr Marbellouz was an emergency for the Weetwood and didn't get a start and was scratched from the Class 6 after drawing the outside barrier.

Kemp tried the same tactics for the Doomben meeting on Saturday, accepting for the Listed Ascot Handicap and the Class 6 Plate.

"You wouldn't believe it he drew barrier four in the Ascot and barrier one in the Class 6," Kemp said.

"I wouldn't have minded running him in the Listed race but at this stage the Class 6 is a better option," Kemp said.

Apprentice Jag Guthmann-Chester has appealed a suspension and will ride Mr Marbellouz in the Class 6 Plate where he will claim 2kg.