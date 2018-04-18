Mick Price laments tough draw for Seabrook

Seabrook was her own worst enemy in the ATC Sires' Produce Stakes, and now the barrier draw has conspired against the filly's prospects of finishing this campaign on a high.

Seabrook will be out to end her Sydney campaign on a positive note in the Champagne Stakes.

Caulfield-based trainer Mick Price tried to put on a brave face after the two-year-old was allocated a wide gate for Saturday's Group One Champagne Stakes (1600m) but admitted Damien Oliver's had his work cut out despite her versatility.

"I think it's ugly, she'll need a good ride. I don't know what my man will want to do," he said.

"He may take an opportunity to slide forward and get in. There's a couple of nice chances drawn to have a good run in the race."

"She can be a little bit versatile, she's been dragged back a couple of times and stuck in traffic a couple of times."

Price forgave Seabrook for her last start ninth in the Sires' Produce Stakes (1400m) at Randwick on April 7 after she was one of the favoured runners following a bold fifth in the Golden Slipper.

"She speared sideways out of the gates after having a look at the starter. Damien was half out of the saddle," Price said.

"I don't know whether she got a bit petrified then but she just did not get on the bridle the whole race."

Seabrook was only beaten three lengths by El Dorado Dreaming, giving Price some confidence before she steps up to the mile.

"There's no signs to suggest she couldn't go to 1600 metres and be competitive. She's a tough filly out of a Don Eduardo mare (Midnight Revels) so I think the mile won't be a problem," he said.

"She looks like she's trained on no problem and coped really well in Sydney. She's had a good time of it."

Seabrook maintained favouritism for one of two Group Ones in the last meeting of the Sydney autumn carnival despite the barrier draw for the field of 13.

She led the TAB market at $4.80 on Wednesday ahead of the Ciaron Maher-trained Not A Single Cent ($5.50).

Surprise Sires' Produce Stakes winner El Dorado Dreaming was listed as a $9 chance.

Price also saddles up three-year-old colt Holy Snow is the Group Three Frank Packer Plate (2000m) in what shapes as an audition for the Group One Queensland Derby in June.

The $4.40 favourite has already recorded placing in the Group Two Phar Lap Stakes and Group Three Carbine Club Stakes on his first trip to Sydney and unlike his stablemate he has drawn perfectly with gate six of 12.

"He'll just sit in the box seat and coast away," Price said.

"If he runs well and hits the line he might go to Doomben."