Fastnet Tempest ready to roll at Caulfield

Lindsay Park co-trainer Tom Dabernig is expecting a turnaround in fortunes with imported galloper Fastnet Tempest when he runs in a Listed race at Caulfield.

Craig Williams will ride Lindsay Park import Fastnet Tempest in the Anniversary Vase at Caulfield.

A winner at Flemington during Melbourne Cup week for English trainer William Haggas, Fastnet Tempest has had two runs for Lindsay Park this autumn with his third coming in Saturday's $120,000 Anniversary Vase.

Both previous runs, on paper, appear unflattering.

Fastnet Tempest finished last in the Newmarket Handicap behind stablemate Redkirk Warrior with the stable already wiping that run from the memory bank before finishing ninth in the Victoria Handicap at Caulfield on March 31.

While the Newmarket run was poor, Dabernig said Fastnet Tempest's latest effort was better than it reads while he's also seen enough from the gelding's trackwork to suggest he's ready to turn the corner.

"He ran well in the 1400 metre here last time but didn't have a lot of luck in the straight but I think he's ready to really come into his own now," Dabernig said.

"Whether that might be at the mile, I don't know, but his work has been really strong.

"After this there's a Group Three mile race in Adelaide but I think he's going well enough to be really competitive over 1400 metres."

Fastnet Tempest will be joined by He Or She who is returning after a fruitless spring campaign.

He hasn't raced since finishing 13th over 1800m at Flemington on Melbourne Cup day with his most recent victory coming in the Blamey Stakes at Flemington in March 2016.

"He was out of form last campaign," Dabernig said.

"He's been a good horse for the stable and had reached a high level but had had a lot of racing, so we thought we'd give him a good break and start again on a clean slate.

"He's had a slow build up and hopefully we can get him back."

Craig Williams has been booked to ride Fastnet Tempest with Noel Callow riding He Or She.

Lindsay Park elected to run So Si Bon, also a nomination in the Anniversary Vase, in the $250,000 VOBIS Gold Mile where he'll be ridden by Andrew Mallyon.