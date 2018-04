All Aged Stakes favourite Trapeze Artist has drawn barrier eight as the Gerald Ryan-trained colt bids for successive Group One victories at Randwick.

The three-year-old, who won the TJ Smith Stakes in his previous start, is one of 13 runners for the $600,000 feature over 1400m.

A field of 13 was also confirmed for the $500,000 Group One Champagne Stakes (1600m).

The highly fancied Mick Price-trained filly Seabrook has to contend with barrier 12.