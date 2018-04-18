Winx Stakes to honour champion racemare

Champion mare Winx could start her spring campaign with a new Group One renamed to recognise her greatness.

The Australian Turf Club has announced the Warwick Stakes will now be known as the Winx Stakes (1400m).

The world's best horse on turf has won the past two editions of the Group Two Warwick Stakes and will surpass Black Caviar's 25-race winning streak if she claims the race rebranded in her honour at Randwick on August 18.

ATC acting chief executive James Heddo said the race's worth had also been doubled to $500,000 after consultation and support from Racing New South Wales.

"After Winx's tremendous win in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes we thought it fitting to recognise her by renaming the Warwick Stakes," he told Sky Sports Radio.

"It's a great way to honour such a fantastic mare."

The Warwick Stakes was first held at Warwick Farm but it has found a permanent home at Randwick since 2014.

Winx has been sent for a spell after winning her second $4 million Queen Elizabeth Stakes on Saturday, her 18th Group One victory.