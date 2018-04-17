Theanswermyfriend back again at Caulfield

Trainer Henry Dwyer has gathered some new intelligence about Theanswermyfriend from the last time he ran at Caulfield.

Trainer Henry Dwyer is looking to Theanswermyfriend to improve when he returns to Caulfield.

The gelding was having his second start for Dwyer after being transferred from Robert Smerdon when a fading 14th in the Group Three Victoria Handicap (1400m) at Caulfield on March 31.

Theanswermyfriend returns to Caulfield on Saturday to run in the Listed Anniversary Vase over the same distance as the Victoria Handicap.

Dwyer says Theanswermyfriend will not be ridden as aggressively from the barriers on Saturday as he is looking to extend the gelding out to 1600m with a view to next month's Listed Scone Cup.

"He gets a bit aggressive when he's dug out of the gates which happened the other day," Dwyer said.

"His breathing is not all that flash under those circumstances so he couldn't see it out with restricted air capacity.

"We're going to do a few things different with him and ride him a bit quieter to finish off and if he can do that then we'll step him up to the mile after that."

Theanswermyfriend races in a crossover nose band and tongue tie which Dwyer says will not change in the foreseeable future.

While Theanswermyfriend will race at Caulfield, Dwyer's two nominations in the Listed Bel Esprit Stakes (1100m) are Adelaide-bound to run at Morphettville.

Property runs in the Listed Redelva Stakes with Snitty Kitty contesting the Group Three Irwin Stakes.

Property hasn't raced since finishing out of the money at Flemington on Melbourne Cup day.

He was down to run at Bendigo on April 7 but was scratched after a scope revealed a small amount of mucus in his trachea.

"The Adelaide race looks a bit weaker than the Bel Esprit," Dwyer said.

"He seems in good order so we'll get a better idea about him on race day."

Snitty Kitty, runner-up to Russian Revolution in the Oakleigh Plate before running fourth to In Her Time in The Galaxy at Rosehill, is tracking towards the Group One Sangster Stakes at Morphettville on May 5.

"This is a slight drop in grade albeit against a couple of good quality mares," Dwyer said.

"She'd need to be winning, or going very close, to warrant going to the Sangster Stakes at her next start over 1200 metres."