Spirit of Boom to stand for Qld record fee

Outstanding first-season sire Spirit of Boom will stand for a Queensland record service fee of $55,000 at Eureka Stud.

Dual G1 winner Spirit of Boom (l) is to stand his next season at a Queensland record $55,000.

Spirit of Boom is Australia's leading first-season sire by winners with 11 individual winners of 16 races from 35 horses to race.

He has had four stakes race winners - Ef Troop. Outback Barbie, Jonker and Kinky Boom.

Spirit of Boom first stood for $11,000 after he went to stud after winning the 2014 Doomben 10,000, the second of his Group One wins.

In his first season, Spirit of Boom had 121 mares but last season served 191 which Eureka thinks he will at least equal this coming season.

Most had expected Spirit of Boom to stand for $40,000 this season but Eureka studmaster Scott McAlpine decided to go higher.

He said he and his family had thought long and hard before setting the new price.

"As far as we know it is a record for a Queensland sire. But the response to him as been very good and we obviously want to keep him here in Queensland," McAlpine said.

"We think it is a competitive fee which is in line with similar sires in the south and he should get quality mares."

"It should be great for the Queensland breeding industry."