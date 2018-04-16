Highland Reel to stand at Swettenham

The much-travelled Highland Reel will return to Australia, this time to stand at Victoria's Swettenham Stud.

Trained in Ireland by Aidan O'Brien, Highland Reel ran third to Winx in the 2015 Cox Plate and won seven Group One races in the United States, Hong Kong and England.

He is by champion European sire Galileo out of Hveger, a daughter of 1995 Australian Oaks winner Circles Of Gold.

He is closely related to, Starspangledbanner, a Group One winner in both Australia and Europe for O'Brien and Coolmore.

"Swettenham Stud is extremely excited to have secured Highland Reel from Coolmore Stud for stallion duties in the southern hemisphere," stud principal Adam Sangster said.

"With his tremendous race record and what is clearly a stallion's pedigree, I'm highly confident he will attract broodmare owners from all states, particularly at such a competitive fee."

Highland Reel will join the Swettenham roster at an introductory fee of $15,000 plus GST.