Hartnell entered for All Aged Stakes

Godolphin stalwart Hartnell is among 17 entries for the Group One All Aged Stakes on the final day of Sydney's autumn carnival.

A triple Group One winner and multiple placegetter, Hartnell has not raced since finishing out of the placings in the Australian Cup at Flemington on March 10.

Three-year-old TJ Smith Stakes winner Trapeze Artist and last year's All Aged (1400m) runner-up Le Romain are the highest rated among the nominations which include Japanese import Satono Rasen who is entered to have his first start for trainer Chris Waller.

The other Group One race on Saturday is the Champagne Stakes for two-year-olds over 1600 metres which attracted 18 nominations headed by El Dorado Dreaming, winner of the ATC Sires' Produce Stakes.

Outrageous and Long Leaf, third and fourth respectively in the Group One Sires' Produce (1400m) are also among the entries