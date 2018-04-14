In-form Moor lands a Caulfield four-timer

Singapore-bound Daniel Moor has ridden the last four winners at Caulfield providing him with his first quartet in the city area.

His four-timer came upon Magnapal and Working From Home for Warrnambool trainer Daniel Bowman along with Reilmartini for Darren Weir and King River for John Price.

The four winners constituted the four legs of the quadrella which paid more than $61,000 on the Victorian TAB.

Moor said he had ridden four winners once previously at Corowa in NSW.

"It was a long, long time ago," he said.

"I had nice rides today but they weren't single figure odds.

"They all had a chance and with the weather the way it came it played into our hands a bit.

"It's good to get some winners from some good supporters of mine."

Moor said he hopes to head to Singapore in the second week of May.

While he's been given a licence by the Singapore Turf Club, he's still awaiting his work permit from the government.

Moor said he's already been in contact with a number of Singapore trainers ahead of the start of his six-month stint.

"I'm riding with a little bit of confidence and it's good to be going there in form," Moor said.

"I'll be going up there to ride 52 kilos when I start with a view of riding at 50.5 a little further down the track."

Moor was fined $750 for a whip-related penalty following his win aboard Magnapal.