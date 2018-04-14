Improvise grabs black type at Caloundra

Sydney filly Improvise picked up some valuable black type with her win in the Listed Princess Stakes (1600m) but is unlikely to take the traditional winner's path to the Queensland Oaks.

Trainer Chris Waller had a big day in Sydney especially with the superstar Winx but he would have been happy with the professional manner in which Improvise won.

Improvise ($12) finished strongly to grab La Scopa ($4.40) by a short neck with a neck to Skate To Paris ($4) in the $100,000 race at Caloundra.

The Princess Stakes is traditionally the first stepping stone for the fillies as they chase the Group One Queensland Oaks (2200m) at Doomben on May 26.

Waller's Queensland stable foreman Paul Shailer said Improvise had been sent north to chase black-type races during the winter.

"She got beaten at Doomben last start but that was at 2000m and she was back to 1600m today," Shailer said.

"I think she is unlikely at this stage to head to the Oaks because I don't think she will stay.

"Chris might prove me wrong but at this stage she will be aimed at the shorter stakes races in the winter."

Improvise was ridden a super race by jockey Damien Browne who is regarded the king of the Sunshine Coast and he brought up his 19th feature race win at the track.

"She finished strongly and beat a pretty smart field so she might have a future," he said.

Trainer Matt Dunn said La Scopa would press on with the Oaks in mind.

"I haven't really trained her to be a stayer but she races like one," Dunn said.

Skate To Paris who ran her third placing in a stakes race is also likely to chase the shorter races in the winter.