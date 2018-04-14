News

Winx equals Black Caviar record with 25th straight win
Champion mare Winx's 25 consecutive wins

AAP /

WINX'S 25 CONSECUTIVE WINS

* Group One Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Randwick - April 14, 2018

* Group One George Ryder Stakes at Rosehill - March 24, 2018

* Group One Chipping Norton Stakes at Randwick - March 3, 2018

* Group One Cox Plate at Moonee Valley - October 28, 2017

* Group One Turnbull Stakes at Flemington - October 7, 2017

* Group One George Main Stakes at Randwick - September 16, 2017

* Group Two Chelmsford Stakes at Randwick - September 2, 2017

* Group Two Warwick Stakes at Randwick - August 19, 2017

* Group One Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Randwick - April 8, 2017

* Group One George Ryder Stakes at Rosehill - March 18, 2017

* Group One Chipping Norton Stakes at Randwick - February 25, 2017

* Group Two Apollo Stakes at Randwick - February 13, 2017

* Group One Cox Plate at Moonee Valley - October 22, 2016

* Group One Ladbrokes Stakes at Caulfield - October 8, 2016

* Group One George Main Stakes at Randwick - September 17, 2016

* Group Two Warwick Stakes at Randwick - August 20, 2016

* Group One Doncaster Mile at Randwick - April 2, 2016

* Group One George Ryder Stakes at Randwick - March 19, 2016

* Group One Chipping Norton Stakes at Randwick - February 27, 2016

* Group Two Apollo Stakes at Randwick - February 13, 2016

* Group One Cox Plate at Moonee Valley - October 24, 2015

* Group One Epsom Handicap at Randwick - October 3, 2015

* Group Two Theo Marks at Rosehill - September 12, 2015

* Group One Queensland Oaks at Doomben - May 30, 2015

* Group Three Sunshine Guineas at Sunshine Coast - May 16, 2015

