Fradd keeps whip hand in protest result

Veteran jockey Larry Cassidy said he was in "a horrible position" when he lodged an unusual protest against fellow jockey Robbie Fradd in a race at Caloundra.

Cassidy rode Bergerac ($4.80) who failed by a head to catch Fradd's mount Cogliere ($6).

After watching the race replay several times, Cassidy fired in a protest alleging interference in the final 100m.

Cassidy said Fradd's mount had shifted out in the final 100m and it had resulted in his whip being knocked from his hand by Fradd costing him the race.

"It puts me in a horrible situation to protest against another jockey on these grounds," Cassidy said.

"But Robbie does have an exaggerated action with the whip and he has knocked the whip out of my hand," Cassidy told stewards.

"I will leave it up to you whether he changes his action when he knocks the whip from hand."

Fradd said he was entitled to shift as much as he liked provided he didn't make contact with Bergerac.

"I have my head down and using the whip. I didn't do anything deliberately and he had a chance to beat me," Fradd said.

Stewards agreed and dismissed the protest, saying the incident had not affected the result..