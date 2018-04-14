News

Lloyd at brilliant best on Backhouse Billy

Mark Oberhardt
AAP /

Premier jockey Jeff Lloyd produced another daring ride to continue his 100 per cent record for Port Macquarie trainer Jenny Graham when Backhouse Billy won at Caloundra.

Backhouse Billy ($12) was well back at the 1200m when Lloyd whipped around the field and went to the lead before holding off Houdini The Great ($17) by along neck in the Legrand-App-Electra Cables Handicap (2200m).

It was Lloyd's fifth metropolitan winner in two meetings after riding four winners at Ipswich on Wednesday.

Stable spokesman Shane Conroy said Backhouse Billy had deserved a win after running minor placings at his past four starts.

"Jenny fiddled around with the gear a bit and we even employed a new nose roll today. He is tough stayer but we might give him a break now before looking for something a bit better," Conroy said.

Lloyd said it was a strong staying effort from Backhouse Billy who could win more races.

"It is a tough task to lead all the way over 2200 metres around Caloundra but he fought on very well," Lloyd said.

