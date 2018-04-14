Lloyd at brilliant best on Backhouse Billy

Premier jockey Jeff Lloyd produced another daring ride to continue his 100 per cent record for Port Macquarie trainer Jenny Graham when Backhouse Billy won at Caloundra.

Backhouse Billy ($12) was well back at the 1200m when Lloyd whipped around the field and went to the lead before holding off Houdini The Great ($17) by along neck in the Legrand-App-Electra Cables Handicap (2200m).

It was Lloyd's fifth metropolitan winner in two meetings after riding four winners at Ipswich on Wednesday.

Stable spokesman Shane Conroy said Backhouse Billy had deserved a win after running minor placings at his past four starts.

"Jenny fiddled around with the gear a bit and we even employed a new nose roll today. He is tough stayer but we might give him a break now before looking for something a bit better," Conroy said.

Lloyd said it was a strong staying effort from Backhouse Billy who could win more races.

"It is a tough task to lead all the way over 2200 metres around Caloundra but he fought on very well," Lloyd said.