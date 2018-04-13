Fab's Cowboy chases another title

Country Queensland star Fab's Cowboy can take a step to regaining his crown as the horse to win most races in an Australian season when he has his second metropolitan start at the Sunshine Coast.

Fab's Cowboy runs in the Open Handicap on Saturday with top jockey Jim Byrne in the saddle.

Originally sent to Clarry Conners in Sydney, Fab's Cowboy was returned home to Miles in western Queensland without having a run.

His first six starts for trainer Bevan Johnson produced one placing before he scored his first win at Gladstone in June, 2016.

Since then Fab's Cowboy has covered an estimated 70,000 kilometres around Queensland winning a further 20 races at eight different tracks.

He won 13 races in the 2016/17 season to be the leading winner in Australia and this season is 15th on the list with 5-1/2 wins but only 2-1/2 behind the leaders.

Fab's Cowboy, who was fourth at Doomben at his only other metropolitan run in March 2017, has won his past four starts including his latest at Gladstone by 12 lengths.