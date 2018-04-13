Unforgotten has history for Oaks success

Chris Waller is looking to Unforgotten's pedigree to reinforce his belief the talented filly can justify her favouritism for the Group One Australian Oaks at Randwick.

Waller pointed to the three-year-old's dam side as the key to Unforgotten over the 2400 metres of the $1 million race.

"The 2400 is always a test for any horse, let alone a three-year-old, but she's fit and her preparation's coming right at the right time of the year," Waller said on his stable update.

"She's out of a Galileo mare (Memories Of You) which I take a lot of confidence in.

"They're as tough as you can get from around the world, certainly in staying events."

Although Unforgotten led the TAB market on Friday at $4.20, Hiyaam, the filly who beat her in the Group One Vinery Stud Stakes (2000m), was hot on her heels at $4.60.

"Obviously you've got to respect the horse that beat her last start," Waller said.

He also identified other threats in the Ciaron Maher-trained Aloisa ($6.50) and New Zealand Oaks winner Savvy Coup ($7).

Unforgotten has given every indication she is ready for a top performance in the fourth start of a campaign which opened with an below par run in the Group One Surround Stakes.

Unforgotten was diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia after finishing last and had to run in a barrier trial to prove her fitness.

She bounced back to claim the Group Two Phar Lap Stakes (1500m) from last at the 400m on March 17.

"That run was brilliant and when she ran second her sectional times were probably close to the best of the day," Waller said.

Hugh Bowman is looking for his third straight Australian Oaks on Unforgotten after saluting on Sofia Rosa for Stephen Marsh and Bonneval for Murray Baker and Andrew Forsman..