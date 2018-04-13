Winx to race with synthetic hoof filler

Champion Winx has had a small amount of synthetic hoof filler applied ahead of her bid for a 25th consecutive win at Randwick.

Winx will race at Randwick with a small amount of synthetic hoof filler on her near hind.

Trainer Chris Waller told stewards the hoof filler on the near hind foot was needed to assist with the shoeing of the mare on Friday, the eve of the Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

Winx raced with hoof filler in her off fore in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes last year when she beat Hartnell by 5-1/4 lengths.

It is a substance used when the hoof wall becomes brittle, usually towards the end of a preparation, and gives the farrier more wall to put the nails in when a horse is being shod.

The mare is the $1.16 favourite to win her 18th Group One race.