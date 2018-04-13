Seymour meeting moved after turf problems

The Seymour Racing Club has been forced to transfer its upcoming meeting to Echuca after the track performed below expectations at its return meeting.

Tuesday's meeting at Seymour was the first at the course since December 21 with the track coming under fire after clods were thrown up from the opening race.

Some trainers have reported horses receiving serious eye injuries after being struck.

Both Racing Victoria and the Seymour club expressed disappointment with the way the track performed on Tuesday.

Soil and turf tests have been conducted since the meeting in an attempt to determine the likely cause.

With those results still outstanding RV, in consultation with the club, elected to transfer the meeting on April 23 to Echuca.