William Thomas in top order for Caulfield

Like a lot of trainers John Price would like to see the predicted showers arrive ahead of the Caulfield meeting.

Trainer John Price believes William Thomas will have not trouble with 1200 metres at Caulfield.

Melbourne has been going through an unseasonally dry spell which was aided by strong winds on Friday.

Forecast showers could bring between 3mm and 8mm on Saturday which Price says will be welcome for lightly raced three-year-old William Thomas ahead of the Walk For Phil Handicap.

"I think in general tracks are too hard and it shortens the longevity of racehorses, especially the ones that can really let down and run," Price said.

William Thomas has raced three times for two wins and a third up the straight at Flemington on Melbourne Cup day.

He returned to score first-up over 1000m at Sandown on April 2 and has been well supported, firming from $6 to $4.80 favouritism for Saturday's race.

It will be the gelding's first try at 1200m and Price believes the three-year-old should have no problems handling the trip.

"What is a concern is that he does get a little bit aggressive," Price said.

"He travelled very strongly the other day but at least he travelled smoothly whereas at his first couple of runs he over-raced.

"As long as he gets in a position where he's not over-racing I don't think he'll have any trouble with it."

Following Saturday's race Price has a couple of options for William Thomas.

He could return to Caulfield for a similar race on April 28 or head to Adelaide for the Group Two Euclase Stakes (1200m) at Morphettville the following week.

Price said the gelding would need to win well and be in top order to warrant a trip to Adelaide.

"A trip to Adelaide would probably be the end of him this campaign and whether we can drag it out a little longer by not going to Adelaide, we'll see," Price said.

"But on the same token if he was to go to Adelaide and perform well you don't mind backing off him.

"We'll keep our options open and see how the cards fall."