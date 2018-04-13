Protest to relish bigger Coast track

Father and son training partners Bryan and Daniel Guy are looking forward to the Sunshine Coast meeting and the chance to run Protest on the spacious track.

Queensland trainers have been pushing for more Saturday metropolitan meetings on the big Sunshine Coast track with Eagle Farm out of action.

Many horses have been disadvantaged with most of the metropolitan prize money races on the tight Doomben track in recent years.

The Guys have Protest in the Listed Princess Handicap (1600m) on Saturday and believe she can defy her $41 price in early markets.

The trainers believe Protest can develop into a Group One Queensland Oaks filly this winter.

Protest resumed with a fifth on a rain-affected track at Doomben two weeks ago.

Bryan Guy said Protest had surprised even the stable with her effort because she had a lot against her on the day.

"Everyone agreed it was a day to be up on the pace and the way she races that was never going to happen," Guy said.

"But she was one of the few horses all day to make any ground on the leaders. She pulled up well and is ready to step out to 1600m metres.

Guy said 1600m second up was a task for any horse but it was a vital stepping stone to the winter.

"She won her maiden over 1400 metres at the Sunshine Coast and from that day on we were thinking Oaks for her," he said.

"We have been anticipating getting her back to the Sunshine Coast but I suppose we aren't the only ones."

The Guys know all about using the Sunshine Coast to get a horse ready for a Derby or Oaks.

Eagle Way won a three-year-old handicap at the coastal track before going on to win the 2016 Group One Queensland Derby for owner John Moore who now trains him in Hong Kong.