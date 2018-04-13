Mark and Ben Currie front stewards

Trainer Ben Currie and his father Mark Currie have fronted stewards for a second time in an inquiry into activities at their Toowoomba stable.

Queensland Racing Integrity Commission stewards' opened an inquiry last Saturday after investigative officers saw staff allegedly acting suspiciously at Currie's stable near horses some of which raced at Toowoomba that afternoon.

Mark Currie holds a trainer's licence but mostly works as Ben Currie's foreman.

Both Curries gave evidence at an initial inquiry at Toowoomba which was adjourned.

Two of Currie's stable employees have been stood down pending the inquiry.

Chief steward Allan Reardon, who was in Rockhampton last Saturday, chaired the resumed inquiry which took further evidence from both Curries in camera on Friday.

QRIC Commissioner Ross Barnett said that no charges had been laid against either of the men at this stage.

"The inquiry has been adjourned to a date to be fixed as the investigation continues," he said.

"No further comment about the evidence taken at today's hearing will be made at this time."

Ben Currie later said on Twitter he had fully co-operated with stewards and had done nothing wrong.