Rodd encourages Doughty's hopes

Some encouraging words from international jockey Michael Rodd have given trainer Kelly Doughty confidence for the winter carnival with two-year-old Blue Book.

Trainer Kelly Doughty is looking forward to the return of Blue Book at the Sunshine Coast.

The winner of his three starts, Blue Book returns in the Two-Year-Old Handicap (1200m) at the Sunshine Coast on Saturday.

Doughty decided against setting Blue Book for the autumn races in Sydney after Rodd won on the gelding at Doomben on December 9.

"In his first two wins he showed great pace to lead and win easily. We thought he was just a speed horse," Doughty said.

"But Michael rode him off the pace and he finished strongly to beat Fullazaboot who went on to run second in the Magic Millions.

"Michael felt he could get further than 1200 metres and that has given us confidence for the winter."

Doughty said provided Blue Book came through Saturday well he could head to races like the Champagne Classic and BRC Sires' Produce Stakes next month.

Doughty was all smiles when her runners Blue Book, Cabeiran (3YO Plate, 1200m) and Flamboyer (Open Handicap,1400m) all drew barrier two.

"Hopefully it is an omen as they all have hopes. Cabeiran lost it at the start first-up," Doughty said.

"I know Flamboyer has been disappointing but he has had a freshen-up and he is back on a track and distance he likes."