Jeff Lloyd to weave magic on Mishani

Mark Oberhardt
AAP /

Trainer Chris Anderson is hoping some magic from top jockey Jeff Lloyd can help three-year-old Mishani Bullitt overcome a bad barrier at the Sunshine Coast.

Mishani Bullitt resumes in Saturday's Three-Year-Old Plate (1200m) and is well in with 57kg under the set weights scale but has drawn the outside barrier in the 15-horse field.

Anderson has had recent success with Lloyd and is a huge fan of the leading jockey.

"As I have said I don't know way he is talking about retiring. I reckon it would be great to bottle him," Anderson said.

Mishani Bullitt is headed to the winter carnival three-year-old races and Saturday's race will be a major stepping stone.

"He has won a trial in good fashion and this is a nice race to start off in," Anderson said.

Lloyd was seen at his best riding four winners for the third time at a metropolitan meeting this season at Ipswich on Wednesday.

He now has 82 metropolitan winners to be well on his way to passing 100 for the second season in a row.

