Winx equals Black Caviar record with 25th straight win
Coolmore Legacy Stakes facts and figures

AAP /

$1 MILLION GROUP ONE COOLMORE LEGACY (FORMERLY QUEEN OF THE TURF) STAKES

* For fillies and mares three-year-olds and upwards at standard weight-for-age

* First run in 1972 when won by Refulgence

* Upgraded to Group One status in 2005

* Winners include Scomeld (1980), Romanee Conti (1992), Danglissa (2000), Mnemosyne (2006), Divine Madonna (2007), Forensics (2008), Typhoon Tracy (2010), More Joyous (2011, 2012) and Appearance (2013)

* Champion mare More Joyous is the only two-time winner

* Gai Waterhouse is the most successful trainer with seven wins, including four of the past seven.

* 2017 winner Foxplay was the first filly to win since Forensics (2008)

TALKING POINTS

* The Chris Waller-trained Foxplay is aiming to join More Joyous as the only multiple winners

* Daysee Doom could become the fourth horse to complete the Coolmore Classic-Queen Of The Turf double after Favoured (1974), Camino Rose (1999) and Appearance (2013)

WHAT CONNECTIONS ARE SAYING

"It's not ideal the draw but I suppose they've been a little less kind to the favourite (Dixie Blossoms)," - Spanish Reef's trainer Ken Keys

"She drops back to the 1600 and I feel like she's ready to produce the best run of her preparation," Alizee's trainer James Cummings

