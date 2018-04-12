Single Gaze out of the G1 Sydney Cup

Single Gaze will miss her scheduled swan song with the Group One-winning mare withdrawn from the Sydney Cup with a low red cell count.

Saturday's Group One staying feature over 3200 metres at Randwick was to be the popular mare's final start.

She has been bought by Japan's Northern Farm as a broodmare.

Trainer Nick Olive told Racing NSW stewards he had not been satisfied with her condition since her final lead-up gallop on Tuesday.

Olive said she had not eaten up and a subsequent blood test revealed a lower than normal red cell count.

After winning the 2016 Group One Vinery Stud Stakes, Single Gaze fell in her next start, the Australian Oaks, with her jockey Kathy O'Hara sidelined for almost three months with a clavicle injury.

Single Gaze's other Group One performances include seconds in the 2017 Caulfield Cup and this year's C F Orr Stakes and Ranvet Stakes.

She has earned more than $2.3 million from her 33 starts which have yielded five wins from 1100 to 2200 metres and 12 minor placings.