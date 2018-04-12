Can't Find Snippy out of Provincial Champs

Newcastle trainer Kris Lees is set to have seven runners in the Provincial Championships Final at Randwick after emergency Hallelujah Boy gained a start because of the scratching of Can't Find Snippy.

The Michelle Ritchie-trained Can't Find Snippy has had a foot abscess which has been monitored this week, eventually causing her withdrawal.

The Lees-trained first emergency Hallelujah Boy joins stablemates Just Dreaming, Bastia, Kool Vinnie, Tawfiq Boy, Serene Miss and Princess Posh in Saturday's field of 15 for the $500,000 race.

Just Dreaming is the $3.50 favourite ahead of the Kim Waugh-trained Manhattan Mist.