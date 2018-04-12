Waller chases another Sunshine Coast 3yo

It is no wonder premier Sydney trainer Chris Waller smiles whenever any three-year-old stakes race at the Sunshine Coast is mentioned.

Waller will be at Randwick on Saturday when his super mare Winx attempts to equal Black Caviar's record of 25 straight wins in the Group One Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

Winx's phenomenal streak started in the Sunshine Coast Guineas (1600m) in May 2015.

Waller has two runners in the Listed Princess Stakes (1600m), Improvise and Impulsive, at the Sunshine Coast on Saturday.

Waller's Queensland stable manager said Sunshine Coast feature race days always brought back fond memories for the stable.

He said while Improvise and Impulsive obviously could not be mentioned in the same breath as Winx they had shown some form in the south.

"They are here to see if they are up to the better fillies races in the winter," Shailer said.

Improvise, who ran midfield in the Group Two Wakeful Stakes at Flemington in the spring, has had one Queensland start for a sixth at Doomben two weeks ago.

Shailer feels she may not have been suited by the shifty track that day which suited front runners.

Impulsive has had only four starts and won at Wyong late last year.