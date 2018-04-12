Three-month ban for trainer Jody Thompson

Kilmore trainer Jody Thompson has been disqualified for three months over the welfare of a horse in her care.

The Racing Appeals and Disciplinary Board found Thompson guilty of failing to provide proper and sufficient nutrition to the horse Skating For Gold from approximately December 25, 2016 to January 27, 2017.

She was also found guilty of failing to obtain veterinary treatment before January 29, 2017 for the horse's poor body condition.

Under the Code Of Practice for the welfare of horses, a horse's body condition must not go under a score of two out of five. Two veterinarians judged Skating For Gold's condition at the time as one out of five.

Skating For Gold last raced in October 2015.

Thompson was given a three-month ban for the first charge and one month for the second at a penalty hearing on Wednesday.

The RAD Board ruled both could be served concurrently.