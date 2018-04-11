Alizee seeks repeat G1 victory at Randwick

Godolphin head trainer James Cummings is confident Alizee can add a second Group One to her record with a peak performance in the Coolmore Legacy Stakes at Randwick.

The three-year-old filly returns to the fray after finding the 2000 metres of Group One Vinery Stud Stakes a touch too far although she still finished a creditable fourth to Australian Oaks contender Hiyaam.

"She's showing me everything I needed to see coming out of the Vinery Stakes," Cummings said.

"She drops back to the 1600 and I feel like she's ready to produce the best run of her preparation."

Cummings admitted Alize would have to lift in an ultra-competitive field of 17 which includes the Ron Quinton-trained duo, Dixie Blossoms and Daysee Doom.

Dixie Blossoms was the $5 favourite with the TAB on Wednesday while her stablemate was on the second line of betting with the Andrew Noblet-trained Silent Sedition at $8.

Alizee ($11) claimed her Group One win last spring in the Flight Stakes (1600m).

Although the competition looks ominous on Saturday, Cummings says barrier eight and a 2.5kg weight advantage on the remainder of the field are positives.

"Hopefully she's the one coming on the scene to sprint past them," he said.

Regular jockey Glyn Schofield is back in the saddle after Brenton Avdulla rode Alizee in the Vinery Stud Stakes .

"She looks like she's working her way into good form now, she back to the mile and the profile suits," Schofield said.

"She's won over the Randwick mile. All the reports say she's going really well so I'm very happy to be back on her."

Cummings said Randwick Guineas-winning colt Kementari would spell after finishing a luckless 10th in last Saturday's Doncaster Mile.

"Kementari pulled up very well largely on account of the fact that he was locked away all of the way up the straight and never got clear," he said.

"The colt had a preparation we can all be very proud of and in good news we look forward to seeing the colt train on as a four-year-old next season, because he looks like he has got heaps left to offer for the stable.

"There will be some beautiful weight-for-age races in the spring."