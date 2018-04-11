Jenny Duggan back in winner's circle

NSW apprentice Jenny Duggan has capped her comeback with victory on Arizona Wildcat at Ipswich.

Duggan broke her leg in a fall 4-1/2 years ago and had two children before deciding to resume her apprenticeship last month.

She travelled to Queensland on Wednesday to ride Arizona Wildcat for Gosford trainer Luke Hilton with the mare edging out Let's Party Marty in a photo-finish to Wednesday's Class Three Handicap (1100m).

Arizona Wildcat gave Hilton his first metropolitan class winner after an encouraging third at the same track two weeks ago.

The Gosford road show continued at Ipswich with fellow Central Coast trainer Tony Newing celebrating the win of King Lear at the meeting.