Invincore overcomes problems for debut win

Leading syndicate boss Grant Morgan admits to being as nervous as he has for a long time before expensive two-year-old Invincore's winning debut at Ipswich.

Invincore has made a winning debut at Ipswich despite doing several things wrong.

Invincore ($3.10) did a lot wrong before wearing down the heavily backed Adoradiva ($2.40) by a half head by in the 2YO Handicap (1100m) on Wednesday.

The colt, who is raced by one of Morgan's Ontrack syndicates, had finished second in a Gold Coast trial in which he also did a lot wrong.

He was far from perfect again on Wednesday being slow to jump and wobbling around the home turn but was strong at the finish.

Morgan paid $260,000 for Invincore at the Magic Millions Yearling Sales last year.

Invincore is a son of top sire I Am Invincible and Morgan has had a lot of success with the breed most notably Group One-winning sprinter Brazen Beau.

"It is no secret I love the I Am Invincible breed and we had to stretch the purse strings to get Invincore," Morgan said.

"I must admit I haven't been as nervous before a race for a long time.

"When you stick your neck out to buy one you want things to go right. But he has won after doing things wrong so it is upwards now. "

Morgan said Invincore could press on to the Champagne Classic, BRC Sires' Produce Stakes and J J Atkins Stakes in the winter.

"Obviously it will be up to (trainer) Toby Edmonds how far he goes this time but it is something of a plan," Morgan said.

Jeff Lloyd made it a two-year-old double when he won the other juvenile race on another first starter Eskdale Girl ($7) who sat three deep but was too strong at the finish.

Eskdale Girl is part-owned by Bill Andrews and his family who have had a lot of success in the past few years with various trainers.

"Les (trainer Ross) has done a good job with her and it is hard to win from the outside barrier anywhere," he said.