Tiny Corrs breaks through for city victory

Trainer Matt Cumani wishes staying mare Corrs was a hand or two taller but doesn't doubt her heart after she broke her city duck at Sandown.

Taking advantage of apprentice Fred Kersley's 2kg claim, Corrs won Wednesday's Dream Thoroughbreds Handicap (2400m) following a rails hugging ride.

Sent off an $8.50 chance, Corrs held off $2.80 favourite Sherlock Holmes by three-quarters of a length with Doom 'N' Boom another 1-3/4 lengths third.

Now Cumani hopes to gain black-type with the the four-year-old he describes as a strong little thing.

Cumani is looking at next month's Listed Port Adelaide Cup (2500m) at Morphettville.

"I'd like to think she'd keep improving but she is a small filly," Cumani said.

"She tries her hardest but as she goes up in weight and grade and if we can't claim she might struggle a bit.

"But she's impressed us all the way through the campaign.

"She's been up a long time, so hopefully she can get a bit of black-type somewhere along the line."

Cumani said Corrs almost ruined her chance at the start and settled further back in the field than intended.

"She does that stupid bunny hop at the start," Cumani said.

"She's done that with the barrier blanket and without it so it's just something we have to live with."

Trainer Mick Kent won't be aiming too high in the immediate future after Island Daze made it two wins from as many starts in the Blue Star Print Group Handicap (1200m).

After winning a Kyneton maiden on debut, Island Daze ($4.80) won by three-quarters of a length from Grey Shadow ($5.50) with the $4.60 favourite Dawn Dawn another long neck away third.

"She's a nice filly that likes to roll along and I think seven furlongs (1400 metres) is going to be a really nice trip for her," Kent said.

"At this stage I'll just look for another VOBIS race.

"There's good money in them."

Fellow Cranbourne trainer Julius Sandhu, who worked with Kent before taking out his licence last September, landed his first winner when Princeton Spirit won the Spicer Thoroughbreds Handicap (1200m).

"It's a big relief," Sandhu said.

"I was quietly confident that he'd run well and I'm very happy with the result."