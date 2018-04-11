Illness strikes Avdulla at Warwick Farm

Top jockey Brenton Avdulla has been stood down from the Warwick Farm meeting because of illness but expects to be able to ride at the upcoming Group One meeting at Randwick.

The on-course doctor determined Avdulla he was not fit to continue after the second race on Wednesday.

The NSW premiership-leading jockey was confident he would recover in time for day two of The Championships on Saturday.

Avdulla has seven rides booked for thje feature day including Libran in the Group One Sydney Cup (3200m) and Eckstein in the Group One Coolmore Legacy Stakes (1600m).

While Avdulla was being checked by the doctor, Hugh Bowman was feeling fine after his first win since being sidelined with a virus.

He rode the Chris Waller-trained Omineca to her maiden victory in the Pluck@Vinery Stakes.

"I feel great," Bowman said.

"Unfortunately the virus put me out of business for a couple of important meetings so I'm looking forward to this weekend."

Bowman rides Winx in her final hit out at Rosehill on Thursday ahead of the champion's defence of the Group One Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2000m).

The Warwick Farm program was delayed for 35 minutes after race three when a stablehand was taken to hospital after being kicked by a horse in the tie-up stalls.

Racing NSW stewards had to wait for a replacement ambulance before racing could resume.