Chris Munce to skate to stakes victory

Three-year-old filly Skate To Paris returns to the scene of her only win with trainer Chris Munce hoping she can break her run of seconds.

Trainer Chris Munce is looking to Skate To Paris to perform well over 1600m at the Sunshine Coast.

Skate To Paris, who runs in Saturday's Listed Princess Stakes (1600m), has never finished worse than fifth in 10 starts which have yielded a Sunshine Coast win and six seconds.

Her seconds include in the Listed Oxlade Stakes and the Listed Bill Carter Stakes and she has been runner-up at her past three starts.

She has returned $147,000 on the $10,000 she cost Munce at the 2016 Magic Millions March sales.

"She really is honest, has been unlucky and most certainly consistent," Munce said.

Munce said Saturday would give him a good idea which direction to take with Skate To Paris.

"It is a handy field but the main thing is it is at 1600 metres. She has won at the Sunshine Coast and the long straight suits her," Munce said.

"She was second at the Gold Coast last time but it was very heavy and she probably should have been ridden more aggressively.

"If she shows she can run a strong 1600 metres it opens up the options for her in the winter.

"Maybe we can look at some of the Group races but if not we can come back a few grades."

Skate To Paris is by Bradbury's Luck and her dam Paris Blu won six races up to 1600m.

Munce has a chance of a three-year-old double with Johnny Whitesox in the Evolt The Electrical Revolution Handicap (1200m).

"Johnny Whitesox is another who has been very consistent and I am keen to get him back on the big Sunshine Coast track," Munce said.

Skate To Paris finished second to Johnny Whitesox three starts ago at Doomben.