Big spending continues at Easter sale

Eight yearlings have fetched $1 million or more on the second day of the Sydney Easter sale.

The first foal from G1 winner Go Indy Go, a Snitzel colt, has fetched $1.5m at the Easter sale.

There were seven million dollar lots sold on the first day of the sale conducted by William Inglis & Son on Monday and the trend continued into the second session on Tuesday.

Hong Kong bloodstock agent George Moore paid $1.8 million for a Fastnet Rock colt out of O'Marilyn while a colt by champion sire Snitzel from Group One winner Go Indy Go fetched $1.5 million.

Steve Morley secured the $1.5 million colt, the first foal from the 2014 Champagne Stakes winner Go Indy Go, on behalf of a syndicate including Glenlogan Park, Whitby Bloodstock and RIFA Mustang.

Morley is the stud manager for Glenlogan Park which is no longer standing stallions in Queensland but looking to invest in colts that may eventually stand in the Hunter Valley.

"I saw him as a foal at Kitchwin Hills and not many horses stand out in a paddock of youngsters the way he did," Morley said.

"I haven't had my eye on him for just the past five days, I've been watching him since he was a foal."

Peter and Paul Snowden will train the colt at Randwick.

Bloodstock agent James Bester bought the first million dollar lot on Tuesday, paying $1.15 million for a Fastnet Rock filly out of Frustrating, a daughter of grand producer Parfore whose progeny include Group One winners Terravista and Tiger Tees.

The last yearling to be sold by Cambridge Stud under Sir Patrick Hogan was a $240,000 colt by Tavistock out of Lovetrista to be trained by Hawkes Racing.

Hogan sold Cambridge Stud to Brendan and Jo Lindsay last year after more than 40 years building New Zealand's most famous thoroughbred nursery.

The sale continues on Wednesday at the Riverside complext at Warwick Farm.