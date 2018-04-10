D-Day for Expiredtime at Warwick Farm

Expiredtime goes to Warwick Farm at the crossroads of his racing career with veteran trainer Clarry Conners giving him one last chance.

The multiple Group One-winning trainer has had his work cut out with the three-year-old, and hopes Expiredtime can finally show a semblance of form in Wednesday's Pluck@Vinery Handicap (1600m).

Yet to run a place in 10 outings, Expiredtime has confounded Conners and a succession of jockeys since he raced for the first time in Canberra in November, 2016.

Apprentice Jean Van Overmeire is the ninth jockey to try to extract a win from Expiredtime, an outsider on Wednesday.

Conners has reintroduced blinkers for the gelding whose best finishes have been fourths at Kembla Grange and Newcastle earlier this preparation.

"He's been disappointing. Hopefully the blinkers sharpen him up a bit and he can do something for the owners," Conners said.

"He looks nice but he just seems to be a bit field shy. He doesn't want to get amongst them.

"It's not an easy race but it's his home track. He should do something and if not he'll probably finish up," he said.

His much better performed stablemate, Group One-placed Torvill, is entered for the Listed South Pacific Quality (1400m) at Randwick on Saturday.

The filly finished second to Shoals in the Surround Stakes (1400m), second to leading Oaks contender Luvaluva in the Kembla Grange Classic (1600m) before her sixth over 2000m in the Vinery.

In the other maiden on Wednesday's program, the Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott-trained two-year-old filly Glamour Cruise was the TAB's $4.40 favourite on Tuesday to get off the mark in the Pride Of Dubai@Coolmore Australia Plate (1200m).