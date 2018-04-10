Injured Fanatic scratched from Sydney Cup

Trainer Kris Lees will have two Sydney Cup runners with emergency Doukhan gaining a run with the scratching of Adelaide Cup winner Fanatic.

Adelaide Cup winner Fanatic (r) has a leg injury and will not run in the Sydney Cup.

Senior Lindsay Park trainer David Hayes has told stewards Fanatic has an injury to her near fore leg, found after she cooled from from trackwork on Tuesday morning.

Her withdrawal leaves a capacity field of 20 including Japanese horse Pre Stwick and 2016 Melbourne Cup winner Almandin.

Lees also has Admiral Jello in Saturday's Cup (3200m) for which Almandin is the $4 favourite.

New Zealander Sir Charles Road, winner of Saturday's Chairman's Handicap, has been the noticeable market mover and is in to $7.