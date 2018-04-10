Top jumper Silviniaco Conti dies

Outstanding steeplechaser Silviniaco Conti has died after suffering an accident during a team chasing event.

The dual King George VI Chase winner, who followed hot on the heels of Kauto Star and Denman for champion trainer Paul Nicholls, had been making a success of his new career since retiring after the Grand National meeting last season.

"I am really upset to report that Silviniaco Conti has died following an accident while team chasing on Sunday," Nicholls said on his Betfair blog.

"He was a brilliant horse with great scope and won seven Grade One chases for us including the King George VI in successive years and also six Grade Two chases.

"Conti was a classy chaser who was at the top for six years and took over the mantle as stable star following the retirements of Kauto Star, Denman, Master Minded and Big Buck's.

"The initial diagnosis at the vets on Monday suggested he would be fine but unfortunately he took a turn for the worse and died early this afternoon."