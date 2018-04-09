Damian Lane appeals whip suspension

Damian Lane has lodged an appeal against his one-week suspension and fine for breaching the whip rule during his Group One-winning ride on El Dorado Dreaming.

Lane steered the Ben Smith-trained filly to a narrow win over Oohood in Saturday's ATC Sires' Produce Stakes (1400m) at Randwick.

He was found to have struck the filly four more times than allowed and outed from April 15 to 22.

Jockey Brodie Loy has also put in the papers for his appeal against a lengthy ban for a drug offence and giving false evidence to stewards.

No dates have been set for the appeals.