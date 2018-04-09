Freedman team targets Queensland carnival

Trainer Anthony Freedman has a team of horses targeting the Queensland carnival, with Oaks hopeful Cabierro scheduled to be the first to step out.

Cabierro has been up north settling in and is nominated to make her return from a spell in a 1400m-handicap at the Sunshine Coast on Saturday, while she also holds an entry for a 1300m class one at the Gold Coast.

"She's a talented filly we think a bit of," Freedman's racing manager Brad Taylor said.

"She failed in the Wakeful Stakes in the spring but she had a heart fibrillation."

Freedman has a lightly raced Japanese import A Shin Rook scheduled to run in a barrier trial in Queensland on Tuesday ahead of his Australian debut, while Group One placegetter Mr Sneaky, Bedford, and last-start Caulfield winner Crystal Fountain are among some of the others who will be having Queensland campaigns.

"Anthony has had a bit of success up there over the past few years," Taylor said.

Freedman won the Group One Doomben Cup with Mawingo in 2012, while in 2016 in partnership with his brother Lee, the trainer won the the Doomben Cup with Our Ivanhowe and the BTC Cup with Malaguerra.

Bedford is expected to run in a Listed 1600m race at Doomben on Saturday week ahead of the Hollindale Stakes and Doomben Cup.

Group One Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes winner Santa Ana Lane is scheduled to run at Caulfield before the Group One Goodwood in Adelaide next month and could then head to Queensland for the Stradbroke Handicap in June.