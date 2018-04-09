Andrew Adkins to ride Sir Charles Road

Young jockey Andrew Adkins will ride New Zealander Sir Charles Road in the $2 million Sydney Cup at Randwick.

Andrew Adkins will rider NZ stayer Sir Charles Road (l) in the $2 million Sydney Cup at Randwick.

Blake Shinn rode the Lance O'Sullivan-trained stayer to win the Group Two Chairman's Quality (2600m) at Randwick on Saturday to cement a start in the Group One Cup (3200m) a week later.

Shinn is unable to make Sir Charles Road's Sydney Cup weight of 50kg.

"It was a little bit of a battle. Originally, Andrew was going to ride him in the Chairman's and when he was allocated 56kg the owner opted for experience," Lance O'Sullivan, who trains in partnership with Andrew Scott, told NZ Racing Desk.

"I'm delighted to have Andrew on in the Cup. He's an in-form jockey."

O'Sullivan said Sir Charles Road had pulled up well from his win.

"He's come through the run really, really well. Looking at him this morning, you wouldn't think he'd had a run," he said.

"The competition will be far tougher, there's no doubt about that.

"He does get weight relief, but we're certainly under no illusions."

Last season's champion Sydney apprentice, 20-year-old Adkins claimed his first Group One win on Daysee Doom in last month's Coolmore Classic.

Sir Charles Road is on the third line of betting at $9 alongside Japanese horse Prestwick ahead of Tuesday's declaration of the final field with 2016 Melbourne Cup winner Almandin the $3.50 favourite ahead of his stablemate Aloft at $6.50.

Another New Zealander, the Lisa Latta-trained Five To Midnight, will be ridden by ex-pat kiwi Michael Dee.

Five To Midnight finished a close second in the Group One Auckland Cup (3200m) in which Sir Charles Road was sixth.