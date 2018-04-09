Deep Impact filly fetches $1.1 million

A filly by champion Japanese horse Deep Impact out of Group One-winning mare Alverta has become the first million-dollar yearling at this year's Inglis Easter sale in Sydney.

Offered by Arrowfield Stud, the filly was knocked down for $1.1 million to Guy Mulcaster, bloodstock agent for Sydney's premier trainer Chris Waller.

"She's got a lovely pedigree and we know how well Deep Impact's doing around the world," Mulcaster told Sky Thoroughbred Central.

"He's got some great horses, not only in Japan but also in Europe and we're expecting him to do well in Australia as well.

"The types the sire leaves, outdo themself. They're just magnificent horses and they perform everywhere they go so we're really happy to have acquired her."

The Deep Impact-Alverta filly went through the ring early on the opening day of this year's sale on Monday.