Spieth getting ready for race return

Dual Group One placegetter Spieth is closing in on his first race appearance for his new stable, Lindsay Park.

Co-trainer Tom Dabernig says talented sprinter Spieth is nearing his debut for the stable.

Spieth won five of 16 starts for trainer Bryce Heys and was runner-up in both the 2016 Group One Darley Classic and 2017 Group One Lightning Stakes at Flemington.

After being bought by Aquis Farm, the stallion prospect was transferred to the Lindsay Park stable of David and Ben Hayes and Tom Dabernig and the five-year-old won a jump-out at Flemington on Friday.

Dabernig indicated the Listed Bel Esprit Stakes (1100m) on April 21 at Caulfield was an option for Spieth's return.

"He won the trial and we're learning about him," Dabernig said.

"At this stage they're keeping all options open. It's a new ownership group.

"Damien Oliver rode him in the trial and was happy.

"The Goodwood was always on the cards.

"There's an 1100-metre Listed race at Caulfield on the 21st and we might kick him off in as a bit of a lead-up."

Dabernig said Spieth was obviously a talented horse, evidenced by his close Group One seconds.

There is the chance Spieth could be targeted at Royal Ascot in June along with stablemate, multiple Group One-winning sprinter Redkirk Warrior.

"Royal Ascot has been spoken about for Spieth but at this stage that will be a decision made more by the ownership group, I think, and what they want to do," Dabernig said.

Adelaide's premier sprint, The Goodwood (1200m), on May 19 is the target for defending champion Vega Magic who has not raced since the spring.

Vega Magic, winner of the Memsie Stakes and runner-up in The Everest earlier this season, needed stitches to repair a cut sustained in a paddock accident after his spring preparation.

"He's all set to go for the Goodwood again," Dabernig said.

"He's going to have a public barrier trial at Tatura on the 17th of April.

"He's in great shape.

"The race can't come around quick enough."

He said they toyed with the idea of running Vega Magic in Saturday's TJ Smith Stakes at Randwick, won by Trapeze Artist, but the gelding was likely to have his races spaced leading to his main 2018 target in October.

"We just thought last year the Goodwood was a formula that worked, and our main goal is The Everest again," Dabernig said.

Redkirk Warrior is being set for the Diamond Jubilee Stakes (1200m) at Royal Ascot.

"He's just waiting now for Ascot," Dabernig said.

"He'll run in the 1200-metre race Diamond Jubilee and go straight in."