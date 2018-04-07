Three jockeys suspended at Randwick

Damian Lane has been suspended for seven days for breaching the whip rules for his winning ride on El Dorado Dreaming in the Group One Sires' Produce Stakes at Randwick.

Before the 100m, Lane used the whip nine times on the two-year-old, who caused a major upset at $81 to beat Oohood by a half-head on Saturday.

Lane will be out from April 15 to 22 and was also fined $5000.

Fellow Melbourne jockey Michael Dee was also outed for using the whip more than allowed in the Adrian Knox Stakes in which he finished second on Pretty To Sea.

He copped a seven-day ban for the whip infringement and another seven days for careless riding in the same race.

Hong Kong-based Zac Purton was also suspended for careless riding in the Chairman's Quality and will be out from April 9 to 18.