Comeback trainer McCabe has biggest win

Comeback trainer Darryl McCabe has had the biggest win of his career when Morendi won the $100,000 Toowoomba Cup.

Morendi ($9) beat Honey Toast ($5) and First Crush ($31) in a three-way photo finish in the 2000m race on Saturday.

It was the exact reverse of a race at Doomben two weeks ago when First Crush beat Honey Toast and Morendi in a three-way photo finish.

Morendi has been trained for most of his career by Darren Graham at Murwillumbah but Graham was sent out by stewards for four months in February.

McCabe trained at Orange in NSW for many years before moving to the Gold Coast 10 years ago.

"I turned in my trainer's licence and have mainly worked for Matt Dunn at Murwillumbah as a foreman. I was going to give training another go this year and then Darren got time and he gave me his horses," McCabe said.

"They were in great shape so I haven't had to do much. We give Morendi a little break but he is happy in the stables and we might just press on."

"Most of my wins have been in the bush so it is a thrill."

McCabe expects Morendi to return to Graham in July.

Morendi has now won 11 races and $450,000 in prize money and will press on to the winter carnival.

Winning jockey Michael Cahill took special satisfaction from the win and rode a daring race sweeping around the field.

"I nearly protested when we were third at Doomben last time and he should have nearly won. He deserved that win today," Cahill said.

Jockey Jim Byrne went with a centimetre of his fifth Toowoomba Cup on Honey Toast.

"He just kept fighting back it was a great run," Byrne said.