Currie's day improves with Hang in Guineas

Trainer Ben Currie's day has taken a turn for the better when his Queensland Derby-bound gelding Hang won the Toowoomba Guineas.

Queensland Derby-bound Hang has scored an impressive win in the Toowoomba Guineas.

Hang ($2.40) made it four wins from his past five starts on Saturday when he sat three deep for the 1600m race to beat Naked ($13) and Zafonic Dancer ($2.65).

Currie had a record number of acceptors for the day and was the subject of an early inquiry when stewards questioned the activities of a staff member near his stables during the morning.

The inquiry was adjourned to a time to be fixed.

Currie had three minor placings earlier in the day before Hang turned in a most impressive effort.

Hang will head to the Group One Queensland Derby (2200m) at Doomben on June 10.

"He will probably take the traditional route through the Grand Prix or Rough Habit Plate," Currie said.

"It was a great effort today because he was never on the track and we know he can handle wet or dry tracks."

Hang is the latest good horse for his owner, Toowoomba dentist Kim McCasker, who used a free service to sire Clang to breed Hang.

McCasker raced the Doomben 1998 10,000 winner Laurie's Lottery and hopes it will be a case of a second Group One 20 years later.